Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Weezer’s Brian Bell on What Albums to Expect Next

Multi-instrumentalist also hints at a full album celebration of 2001’s The Green Album

by
on February 12, 2021, 11:09am
Kyle Meredith With... Weezer
Kyle Meredith With... Weezer

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Weezer multi-instrumentalist Brian Bell joins Kyle Meredith to talk about OK Human, the band’s latest LP that finds them working with an orchestra on a seamless thematic piece. The guitarist discusses playing the acoustic guitar and organ since the record has no electric instruments, the importance of human voices, and using the Fibonacci sequence in one of their songs. Bell also dives into how the band continues to work on multiple records at once, gives an update on the delayed Van Weezer LP, drops the news on a classic-Weezer-inspired Weezer album that’ll be included in a four-part album series, and the possibility of a streaming performance of OK Human and full album celebration of 2001’s The Green Album.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook  |  Podchaser  |  Twitter

Luxe Mask Combos Are On Sale Now Luxe Mask Combos Are On Sale Now
What's the Meaning of That WandaVision Cameo? What's the Meaning of That WandaVision Cameo?
New Podcast Explores the Legacy of Janis Joplin's Pearl New Podcast Explores the Legacy of Janis Joplin's Pearl
Help Protect Live Music with This New Benefit Shirt Help Protect Live Music with This New Benefit Shirt

Previous Story
Syd Returns with First Solo Song in Nearly Four Years “Missing Out”: Stream
Next Story
Rush’s Moving Pictures Turns 40: Mike Portnoy, Charlie Benante, Matt Halpern, Arejay Hale Discuss the Iconic Album