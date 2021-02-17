Wyclef Jean on Covering Bob Marley and a Third Fugees Album

Kyle Meredith With... Wyclef Jean

Wyclef Jean hangs out with Kyle Meredith to dive into his new podcast series, Run That Back, and his Bob Marley cover for Amazon Music. The Fugees member also celebrates the 25th anniversary of The Score, speculates on what a third LP from the group would have sounded like. Jean then regales us with stories of disguising Van Halen songs in his church and starting as a jazz musician while wanting to be a composer. Later on, he gives updates on his recent 2020 singles, his Netflix movie Prince of Port au Prince, scoring Showtime’s The Chi, the Sodo Mood Lab, and what’s next for Haiti.

