Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot, Two of Her French Bulldogs Stolen

The singer is offering a $500,000 for their return

on February 25, 2021, 9:36am
Lady Gaga Bulldog
Lady Gaga with one of her Bulldogs, photo via Instagram

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of her French Bulldogs were stolen during an armed robbery on Wednesday night.

TMZ reports that Lady Gaga’s dog walker was out with the singer’s three French Bulldogs in Hollywood shortly before 10:00 p.m. local time. Police say at least one gunman confronted and shot the dog walker before making off with two of the dogs — Koji and Gustav. The third dog — Asia — managed to escape and was later recovered by police.

The dog walker was hospitalized, but is expected to make a full recovery. The gunman remains at large.

Lady Gaga, who is currently in Rome filming Gucci, is offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs. Anyone with information is encouraged to email kojiandgustav@gmail.com.

