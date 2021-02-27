Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Recovered Safely by Police

Lady Gaga with her bulldogs, photo via Instagram

Lady Gaga’s two French Bulldogs, who were stolen at gun point during a robbery earlier this week, have been recovered unharmed.

According to The Associated Press, a woman brought the dogs to a Los Angeles Police Department station on Friday evening. Lady Gaga’s representatives went to the station and identified the dogs as belonging to her.



The woman who dropped off the dogs appears to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the robbery, according to detectives. However, it was not immediately clear how she obtained the dogs.

The dogs — Koji and Gustav — were stolen during a brazen attack in Hollywood on Wednesday evening. Surveillance footage captured a white sedan pulling up to Lady Gaga’s assistant, Ryan Fischer, who was walking her three dogs at the time. Two men jumped out of the vehicle and demanded that Fischer hand over the dogs; during the subsequent struggle, Fischer was shot once in the chest. The thieves fled the scene with Koji and Gustav, while a third dog — Asia — managed to escape and was later recovered by police.

Fischer was hospitalized, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Lady Gaga, who is currently in Rome filming her next movie, offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs.

The suspects remain at large at of this time.