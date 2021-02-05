Lamb of God Announce Deluxe Edition of Self-Titled Album, Share New Bonus Track “Ghost Shaped People”: Stream

Lamb of God, photo by Travis Shinn

Lamb of God have announced a massive deluxe edition of their 2020 self-titled album. The set arrives March 26th and includes the original LP, bonus tracks, a live album, and a live DVD. In advance of the release, the band has shared the new bonus cut, “Ghost Shaped People”.

Lamb of God’s self-titled effort was a phenomenal entry in the metal outfit’s impressive career and went on to top Heavy Consequence’s 2020 album rankings. As “Ghost Shaped People” proves, the sessions must have been especially fruitful if the band was sitting on songs this strong. It’s a ferocious technical thrasher that easily could have fit on the album proper.



The set includes one other bonus track, “Hyperthermic/Accelerate”, as well as a live CD of the band’s September 2020 livestream (also coming out as a standalone vinyl LP). Lamb of God performed the self-titled LP in its entirety plus a four song encore featuring live debut of “Death of Us” from the Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack. A DVD of the stream itself is also included featuring behind-the-scenes “director’s cut” material.

“This album, and in particular, this deluxe edition is something I’m incredibly proud of,” guitarist Willie Adler said in a press statement. “Throughout the process of writing, recording, and the subsequent filming of the live stream, I knew we were creating much more than a collection of songs. Much more than a simple streamed performance. This was focused energy. Energy that, to me, is very tangible. And now, more than ever, in an era where human interaction is so limited, art…be it music, visual, or otherwise, is a human connection point. And we need as much of that as possible! I hope everyone enjoys this deluxe edition as much as we enjoyed creating it. Thank you.”

The deluxe edition encompasses a successful year for Lamb of God despite obvious circumstances. The band also launched a new line of signature small-batch coffee alongside Nightflyer Roastworks. So far, the Memento Mori and Overlord roasts are available.

Pre-order the deluxe edition via Epic Records or Amazon. Stream “Ghost Shaped People” and watch a trailer for the deluxe edition below, followed by the album artwork and full tracklist.

Lamb of God Deluxe Version Artwork:

Lamb of God Deluxe Version Tracklist:

Disc 1: Original Album + Bonus Tracks

01. Memento Mori

02. Checkmate

03. Gears

04. Reality Bath

05. New Colossal Hate

06. Resurrection Man

07. Poison Dream feat. Jamey Jasta

08. Routes feat. Chuck Billy

09. Bloodshot Eyes

10. On The Hook

11. Ghost Shaped People

12. Hyperthermic/Accelerate

Disc 2: Live From Richmond, VA

01. Memento Mori (Live)

02. Checkmate (Live)

03. Gears (Live)

04. Reality Bath (Live)

05. New Colossal Hate (Live)

06. Resurrection Man (Live)

07. Poison Dream (Live)

08. Routes (Live)

09. Bloodshot Eyes (Live)

10. On The Hook (Live)

11. Contractor (Live)

12. Ruin (Live)

13. The Death of Us (Live)

14. 512

Disc 3 (DVD): Live From Richmond, VA

01. Memento Mori

02. Checkmate

03. Gears

04. Reality Bath

05. New Colossal Hate

06. Resurrection Man

07. Poison Dream1.

08. Routes

09. Bloodshot Eyes

10. On The Hook

11. Contractor

12. Ruin

13. The Death of Us

14. 512