Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland on Marilyn Manson: “He’s a Bad F**king Guy”

Wes Borland (publicity) and Marilyn Manson (photo by Raymond Ahner)

In the wake of the recent abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson from actress Evan Rachel Wood and several other women, Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland insists that “every single thing that people have said about [Manson] is f**king true.”

Borland is not just a random musician commenting on the recent Manson headlines. He actually served as Manson’s touring guitarist and claims to have witnessed the shock rocker’s improprieties first hand. Appearing on the Space Zebra podcast (as transcribed by MetalSucks), Borland pulled no punches when talking about Manson.



“I was in the band for nine months,” began Borland, who toured as Manson’s guitarist from 2008 to 2009. “He’s not a great guy. And every single thing that people have said about him is f**king true. So relax about the allegations towards the women … Like when people [say bad things about] these women that are coming after him right now … F**k off. They are speaking the truth.”

Borland continued, “And I’m sorry to everyone on this podcast right now who doesn’t like this, but that guy — he’s amazingly talented, but he’s f**ked up and he needs to be put in check and he needs to get sober and he needs to come to terms with his demons. He is a bad f**king guy.”

The Limp Bizkit guitarist went on to reveal that he observed Manson’s behavior around Wood, remarking, “I was there when he was with Evan Rachel Wood. I was at his house. It’s not f**king cool. And that’s all I’m gonna say about it. So if anyone is coming after these girls and going, like, ‘You blah blah blah, this and that,’ f**k you. That’s all I’m gonna say. Sorry to take this to a dark place, but that guy is canceled. Goodbye. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

In her statement on Monday, Wood wrote, “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.” A Vanity Fair article also shared the stories of four other women who claimed to be abused by Manson.

In his response, Manson called the accusations “horrible distortions of reality.” He has since been dropped from his record label and removed from two TV series in which he had acting roles.