Liz Phair Releases First New Song in Two Years “Hey Lou”: Stream

Liz Phair, photo by Eszter + David

Like everyone in the world, Liz Phair’s 2020 plans were thrown out the window when the pandemic hit. The alternative rocker was meant to release her first album in 10 years, Soberish, but decided to postpone it while the world dealt with COVID. Well, it looks like Phair can’t wait any longer, as she’s confirmed the album’s impending release by sharing the first single, “Hey Lou”.

Marking her first single in two years, “Hey Lou” was produced by Brad Wood, Phair’s longtime collaborator whom she worked with on Exile in Guyville and Whip-Smart. The song is an ode to the romance of two iconic artistic geniuses, Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson, recounting their strong but not always simple love from the perspective of the latter.



“Have you ever wondered what love looks like for your favorite celebrity couple behind closed doors?,” Phair asked in a statement. “‘Hey Lou’ imagines a day in the life of two music legends, whose union was an inspiration for rock bands and a source of curiosity for die hard romantics.”

A smart and playful recounting of Reed and Anderson’s relationship, the angular track comes with a video starring puppet versions of its subjects — and Andy Warhol for period-accurate good measure. Check out Phair’s “Hey Lou” clip below.

In addition, Phair has announced her first-ever livestream event. Dubbed “Hey Lou Hey Liz”, the March 3rd event will find the singer-songwriter in conversation with Wood as well as performing songs from across her catalog. Tickets are on sale now.

After that, Phair is hoping to be able to hit the road with Alanis Morisette for her rescheduled Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour. Garbage is also set to take part in the summer trek, for which you can grab tickets here.