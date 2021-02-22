Menu
Heavy Consequence Heavy Consequence
Metal and hard rock news, features,
interviews, premieres, and more
   

Lzzy Hale’s Powerhouse Vocals Highlight Halestorm’s Cover of The Who’s “Long Live Rock”: Stream

The track was recorded for the upcoming rock documentary of the same name

by
on February 22, 2021, 3:20pm
Halestorm cover The Who
Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, photo by Amy Harris

Halestorm have covered The Who’s “Long Live Rock” in conjunction with the recently announced documentary of the same name. The rousing rendition is fueled by frontwoman Lzzy Hale’s powerful vocals.

The new documentary Long Live Rock … Celebrate the Chaos focuses on the culture surrounding hard rock, with appearances by members of Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Rage Against the Machine, Slipknot, Halestorm, and many others. It was filmed at a number of U.S. rock festivals in recent years, and also spotlights fans of the music, as they “commune with their ‘rock families’.”

In promotion of the movie, Halestorm have tackled “Long Live Rock”, which was released on The Who’s 1974 rarities collection, Odds & Sods, and also featured during the credits of the legendary UK band’s 1979 documentary, The Kids Are Alright.

While The Who’s original track has a honky-tonk vibe, Halestorm turn up the volume on their version, giving it more of an AC/DC flavor. Lzzy’s vocals are front and center, as her raspy wail powers the hard-driving track.

Editors' Picks

Long Live Rock … Celebrate the Chaos premieres with a global streaming event on March 11th. Details on the movie can be found at its official website.

Listen to Halestorm’s cover of The Who’s “Long Live Rock” below.

Mystery Mask Multi-Packs Now 50% Off Mystery Mask Multi-Packs Now 50% Off
Introducing the Newest CBD Flower Strains Introducing the Newest CBD Flower Strains
The Legacy of 2Pac's All Eyez on Me 25 Years Later The Legacy of 2Pac's All Eyez on Me 25 Years Later
Once a Meme, Now a Benefit T-Shirt for Music Crews Once a Meme, Now a Benefit T-Shirt for Music Crews

Previous Story
Mariachi Band Trolls Ted Cruz Outside His Houston Home
Next Story
Guided By Voices Announce New Album Earth Man Blues, Share “Free Agents”: Stream