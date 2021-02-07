M. Night Shyamalan's trailer for Old

During the Super Bowl, we saw a group of people go through a horrifying process that rapidly aged their bodies and brains. Oh, and M. Night Shyamalan released the first teaser trailer for his new film Old.

The follow-up to 2019’s Glass was inspired by the 2010 graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. That story involved a dead body on a beach, a racist accusation, and a terribly rapid onset of aging. It appears Shyamalan has kept several of the original elements, though whenever he’s at the helm, there’s always a chance for a twist.



Yet also a killer cast, and Old is no exception. Stranded on this nightmarish beach is Gael García Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Embeth Davidtz, and our 2017 Performance of the Year favorite Vicky Krieps.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Old is set to hit theaters on July 23rd, 2021.

Last year, the soundtracks to Shyamalan’s connected trilogy of Unbreakable, Split, and Glass were compiled in a new vinyl box set.