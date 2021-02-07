Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

M. Night Shyamalan Shares Teaser Trailer for New Film Old: Watch

As premiered during the Super Bowl

by
on February 07, 2021, 6:53pm
M. Night Shyamalan Old Trailer
M. Night Shyamalan's trailer for Old

During the Super Bowl, we saw a group of people go through a horrifying process that rapidly aged their bodies and brains. Oh, and M. Night Shyamalan released the first teaser trailer for his new film Old.

The follow-up to 2019’s Glass was inspired by the 2010 graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. That story involved a dead body on a beach, a racist accusation, and a terribly rapid onset of aging. It appears Shyamalan has kept several of the original elements, though whenever he’s at the helm, there’s always a chance for a twist.

Yet also a killer cast, and Old is no exception. Stranded on this nightmarish beach is Gael García Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Embeth Davidtz, and our 2017 Performance of the Year favorite Vicky Krieps.

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Old is set to hit theaters on July 23rd, 2021.

Last year, the soundtracks to Shyamalan’s connected trilogy of Unbreakable, Split, and Glass were compiled in a new vinyl box set.

 

Masks Designed After Cinematic Classics, Now 30% Off Masks Designed After Cinematic Classics, Now 30% Off
The Inauguration's Best Meme Is Now a Benefit Shirt The Inauguration's Best Meme Is Now a Benefit Shirt
These Are Freaks and Geeks' Best Needle Drops These Are Freaks and Geeks' Best Needle Drops
Here Are The Differences Between CBD, CBG, and CBN Here Are The Differences Between CBD, CBG, and CBN

Previous Story
Bruce Springsteen Appears in First-Ever Commercial for Jeep’s Super Bowl Ad: Watch
Next Story
The Falcon and the Winter Solider Wield Captain America’s Shield in Super Bowl Trailer: Watch