Machine Gun Kelly Wears Megan Fox’s Blood Around His Neck

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, photo via Instagram

How true is your love? If you go by Machine Gun Kelly’s standards, an evening Grubhub and Netflix ain’t going to cut it.

On Valentine’s Day, the singer-rapper expressed his undying devotion to partner Megan Fox by revealing that he wears a vial Fox’s blood around his neck. In a photo posted to Instagram, Kelly can be seen holding up a small orb with a drop of Fox’s blood inside of it. “i wear your blood around my neck 🔪🩸” reads the caption.



Kelly and Fox aren’t the first celebrity couple to commemorate their relationship by preserving bodily fluids. Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton famously wore a vile of each other’s blood while they were married in the early 2000s.

Machine Gun Kelly and Fox began dating in July 2020 after meeting on the set of the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. In her own Valentine’s Day post, Kelly described the musician as “Magical and haunted. Kinetic and tortured. Ethereal and dangerous. Cosmic. Lawless. Eternal. Creative genius. She added, “The journey will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him. Happy Valentine’s day rehab barbie.”