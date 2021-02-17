Mahalia and Rico Nasty Team Up on New Song “Jealous”: Stream

Jamaican-British singer Mahalia has recruited Maryland rapper Rico Nasty for her new single, “Jealous”. Check out the music video below.

In the clip, which is directed by Melody Maker and produced by Common People Films, Mahalia and Rico get revenge on an ex by hacking into his smart home.



“I was really frustrated at the time with some friends. I was kind of going through this phase of not understanding why I was getting this bad energy from people around me,” Mahalia told BBC Radio 1’s Jack Saunders about the song. “I think the song, it was kind of me stepping away from that and saying, ‘I’m not going to let this get to me. I’m still going to be the biggest queen I can possibly be in the room.’ It was definitely an empowering song for me to write.”

After dropping her pandemic EP, Isolation Tapes, last May, Mahalia recently earned a Grammy nomination for her feature on Jacob Collier’s “All I Need” with Ty Dolla $ign.

Meanwhile, Rico is riding high off her powerhouse debut album, Nightmare Vacation, which dropped late last year. In late January, she earned Song of the Week for a show-stealing appearance on “LiLBiTcH”, a trippy collaboration with pop producer chillpill and Danish singer Soleima.

Watch the video below.