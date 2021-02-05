Marilyn Manson Dropped by Longtime Manager Following Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Marilyn Manson continues to experience the repercussions of the abuse allegations brought against him by actress Evan Rachel Wood and other women this week. Rolling Stone now reports that the rocker has been dropped as a client by Tony Ciulla, his manager of 25 years.

The latest development comes after Manson was let go by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, and cut from two TV shows — American Gods and Creepshow — in which he had acting roles.



While Ciulla declined to comment, Rolling Stone cited a close source as confirming the split. The manager had been by Manson’s side since the release of 1996’s Antichrist Superstar. He represented the singer amid controversies like the media criticism he faced in the wake of the Columbine shooting, as well as a lawsuit by a security guard on claims of battery and emotional distress following an incident at a concert in 2000, amid other legal issues.

In the days since Wood and four other women stated that Manson abused them, a number of associates of Manson have spoken out against the singer. Actress Rose McGowan, who also dated Manson, said, “I stand with Evan Rachel Wood.” Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland, who briefly played guitar in Manson’s touring band, declared, “He is a bad f**king guy … that guy is canceled.” And Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, once a friend and mentor to Manson, stated, “I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago.”

Manson’s ex-wife, Dita Von Teese, also released a statement, saying she didn’t experience the abuse described by Wood or the other women, but adding that she left him “due to infidelity and drug abuse.”

On Wednesday night (February 3rd), police officers converged on Manson’s Hollywood Hills home when an acquaintance called 911 out of concern of his well-being amid the allegations. A representative for Manson later told authorities that Manson wasn’t in danger, but just didn’t want to answer the door.