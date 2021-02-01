Marilyn Manson, photo via Getty

Following allegations of abuse levied by five women, including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood, Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately,” the label said in a statement. “Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”



Manson had released his two most recent albums through Loma Vista, including 2020’s We Are Chaos.

Wood had long alluded to Manson when discussing her own survivor story, but in an Instagram post on Monday morning, the actress finally identified him by name. “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” she wrote. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

In a corresponding article published to Variety Fair, four other women came forward with their own allegations against Manson, which included instances of sexual assault, psychological abuse, and coercion.

Manson has not yet publicly addressed the allegations.