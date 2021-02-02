Marilyn Manson Removed From Two TV Series Following Evan Rachel Wood’s Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson, photo by Amy Harris

The fallout continues for Marilyn Manson following abuse allegations from actress Evan Rachel Wood and four other women. The veteran rocker has now been removed from two TV series as a result of the accusations.

Manson had already appeared in the Season 3 premiere of the Starz series American Gods as the frontman of Viking death metal band called Blood Death. In the wake of the allegations, he will be removed from a future episode. “Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse. Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season,” the network said in a statement.



The shock rocker was also set to appear in the upcoming second season of Creepshow on AMC’s streaming platform Shudder. A representative from Shudder told Deadline that Manson has been eliminated from the series and that his role will be recast.

Update: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Manson has been dropped by his talent agency, CAA.

As reported yesterday, Manson has also been dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, which stated, “In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

In her statement on Monday morning, Wood wrote, in part, “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

