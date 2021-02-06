Marvel’s Blade Reboot Taps Watchmen Writer For Script

Stacy Osei-Kuffour / and Mahershala Ali

The coronavirus has made everything from before 2020 feel like ancient history, but back in 2019 Marvel announced that they were rebooting Blade with a new film starring Mahershala Ali. There hasn’t been any major developments since its initial announcement, but now Marvel Studios have revealed that Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour has been tapped to pen the script.

In addition to her role in the Emmy-winning HBO mini-series, Osei-Kuffour earned an Emmy nomination for her writing on Hulu’s Pen15, and she was also a story editor on Amazon Prime’s Hunters and HBO’s Run. According to The Hollywood Reporter, her prestigious position in the vampire-hunting blockbuster was solidified after six months of a “meticulous search” for suitable writers that Ali was directly involved in.



Only Black writers were considered for the role, and Osei-Kuffour becomes the first Black female author to write a Marvel movie. They’re going to need a strong scribe like her because the pressure is on for Blade, The Vampire Slayer. The film franchise’s original trilogy (which were released between 1998 and 2004) famously starred Wesley Snipes and is considered fundamental to making comic book movies credible.

When Ali was tapped to star in the film, many fans were uproarious that Snipes wouldn’t be making a return. However, the veteran actor quickly shut down the hubbub with a reassuring “chillaaxx” and reassured lifers that Ali, who gave Oscar-winning performances in Moonlight and Green Book, would be a fantastic fit for the role.

For those who aren’t up on their lore, the cult-favorite Blade character was originally created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan and introduced in 1973’s Tomb of Dracula No. 10. His origin story is that he’s a half-human-half-vampire because his mom was bitten by a bloodsucker while she was giving birth to him. As a hero, he’s made it his life’s mission to hunt and kill vampires as an act of vengeance.

With the announcement of Osei-Kuffour, it looks like the Marvel wheels are turning once again, so stay tuned for more updates about this surefire smash.