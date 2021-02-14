Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill Get into Heated Confrontation Outside Club

The two rappers accused one another of working with the police

by
on February 14, 2021, 12:27pm
Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill Get In Heated Confrontation Outside Club
Meek Mill (photo by Nick Langlois) and Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill met face to face during the wee hours of Sunday morning, and it wasn’t to trade Valentines. The rappers got into a heated screaming match with one another outside of an Atlanta club that nearly turned violent.

In video footage compiled by TMZthe disgraced rat and Philly rap hero can be seen hurling insults at one another while their respective security squads hold them back. It’s unclear what the actual impetus of the skirmish was, but the two have been beefing since 6ix9ine sold out his former Nine Trey Bloods associates to get a reduced sentence, and it appears that their conflict hasn’t been resolved.

During last night’s standoff, both rappers had their cameras rolling while they accused the other of acting weak. Each of them were surrounded by a handful personal guards, but 6ix9ine was loudly accusing Meek’s strongmen of being actual police officers — as if working with the cops is something the flagrant snitch is above.

“Stop letting these rappers lie to you! They to tough for security @meekmill running around with police,” the candy-haired Brooklyn native wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Meek said it was 6ix9ine was the one who was working with law enforcement that night. “The feds sent him to take me out wtf,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post (via Complex). “[I] had to spit on him so he retreated lol he really waited outside the club for me. I thought I was dreaming wtf we almost smoked him lol he posed a lil threat popping up in the parking lot waiting for me.”

Shortly after 3 a.m., Meek continued to tell his side of the story on Twitter. “69 waited out side the club for me they tryna get usssssss wtf,” he wrote in one tweet. “We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ….we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ….. he tryna get something locked up no cap lol,” he said in another.

So far there isn’t any proof that either rapper was working with the fuzz that night, and fortunately the conflict didn’t escalate to actual violence. But clearly the TattleTales rapper just can’t help but continue to stir the pot.

Luxe Mask Combos Are On Sale Now Luxe Mask Combos Are On Sale Now
What's the Meaning of That WandaVision Cameo? What's the Meaning of That WandaVision Cameo?
New Podcast Explores the Legacy of Janis Joplin's Pearl New Podcast Explores the Legacy of Janis Joplin's Pearl
Help Protect Live Music with This New Benefit Shirt Help Protect Live Music with This New Benefit Shirt

Previous Story
Robert Fripp and Toyah Celebrate Valentine’s Day with “Tainted Love”: Watch