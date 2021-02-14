Meek Mill (photo by Nick Langlois) and Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Meek Mill met face to face during the wee hours of Sunday morning, and it wasn’t to trade Valentines. The rappers got into a heated screaming match with one another outside of an Atlanta club that nearly turned violent.

In video footage compiled by TMZ, the disgraced rat and Philly rap hero can be seen hurling insults at one another while their respective security squads hold them back. It’s unclear what the actual impetus of the skirmish was, but the two have been beefing since 6ix9ine sold out his former Nine Trey Bloods associates to get a reduced sentence, and it appears that their conflict hasn’t been resolved.



During last night’s standoff, both rappers had their cameras rolling while they accused the other of acting weak. Each of them were surrounded by a handful personal guards, but 6ix9ine was loudly accusing Meek’s strongmen of being actual police officers — as if working with the cops is something the flagrant snitch is above.

“Stop letting these rappers lie to you! They to tough for security @meekmill running around with police,” the candy-haired Brooklyn native wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Meek said it was 6ix9ine was the one who was working with law enforcement that night. “The feds sent him to take me out wtf,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post (via Complex). “[I] had to spit on him so he retreated lol he really waited outside the club for me. I thought I was dreaming wtf we almost smoked him lol he posed a lil threat popping up in the parking lot waiting for me.”

Shortly after 3 a.m., Meek continued to tell his side of the story on Twitter. “69 waited out side the club for me they tryna get usssssss wtf,” he wrote in one tweet. “We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ….we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ….. he tryna get something locked up no cap lol,” he said in another.

So far there isn’t any proof that either rapper was working with the fuzz that night, and fortunately the conflict didn’t escalate to actual violence. But clearly the TattleTales rapper just can’t help but continue to stir the pot.

Rap in 2021: surrounded by security, Meek Mill and 6ix9ine got into a shouting match in which both guys recorded themselves on their phone. pic.twitter.com/w5gW8o4gO0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 14, 2021

6ix9ine clowning Meek Mill for having security around him is the most wack shit I’ve ever seen on the internetpic.twitter.com/csEjR0twth — mariano 🦦⁶𓅓 (@TheRapAgenda) February 14, 2021

69 waited out side the club for me they tryna get usssssss wtf — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 14, 2021

We did not run into eachother I was getting in my car he just popped out ….we almost was smoking on that 69 pack for the love of a viral moment ….. he tryna get something locked up no cap lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 14, 2021