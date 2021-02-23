Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine and Gibson Announce Partnership, New Line of Guitars

Dave Mustaine, photo courtesy of Gibson

Megadeth legend Dave Mustaine is Gibson’s latest brand ambassador. The two announced the mutual partnership today along with a new line of Mustaine signature model electric and acoustic guitars across Gibson’s three brands: Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer.

It’s a major announcement for Mustaine and his fans, who’ve probably grown accustomed to seeing the iconic metal frontman shredding on a Dean guitar, his previous brand partner. Gibson’s new Dave Mustaine Collection will see the launch of signature model guitars at various price points, depending on the brand — much like KISS founder Gene Simmons’ recently unveiled line of Gibson brand basses and guitars.



In fact, Mustaine vividly recalls a childhood memory of seeing Simmons and KISS wield Gibson guitars on the sleeve of their legendary Alive album. Now, he has become a part of that family and its prestigious history.

“One of first albums I ever bought was KISS Alive,” Mustaine stated . “On the back of that LP was the Gibson logo, followed by ‘KISS uses Gibson Guitars because they want the best.’ Period. Years later, I’m still that same fan, but now I’ve been playing, touring, writing, and performing around the world myself, and I can say that I could not agree more with that statement.”

He continued: “As I was looking for a change in my guitars, I met with Cesar [Gueikian, Chief Merchant Officer of Gibson Brands] and got his perspective on the vision and direction Gibson is taking. I saw passion, respect for the instruments, a focus on quality and a company that is led by guitar players. I feel I am finally at home with Gibson and I am proud of what we’re building together. I can’t wait for the world to get their hands on the new Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer Dave Mustaine Collection guitars. This is a dream come true for me, don’t f–king wake me up.”

While Gibson hasn’t formerly announced each model, the company has shared prototype images of four Mustaine guitars. They include the Gibson 30th Anniversary ‘Rust in Peace’ Edition; the Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP Metallic Silver; the Kramer Dave Mustaine Flying V Vanguard Natural; and the Gibson Acoustic Dave Mustaine CF-100 Blood Burst.

In addition to the physical instruments, Mustaine will join the Gibson Artist Alliance, a forum of Gibson-affiliated artists, which participates in mentorship and philanthropic opportunities. He will also be featured in “original content and special projects” across Gibson’s various platforms.

“Dave is one of the most influential metal icons and riff lords of all time, having paved the way for multiple generations of players to carry the flag for hard rock and heavy metal, from riff writers to shredders and everyone in between,” Gueikian said in a statement. “Working with Dave is especially gratifying because he is a guitar nerd like me, who gets involved in every aspect of the development of the concepts and ideas we have been designing with him at the Gibson Lab.”

Launch information on the specific guitars in the Dave Mustaine Collection is forthcoming, with a rollout expected in late 2021. In the meantime, check out the Megadeth frontman’s introductory interview with Gibson’s Cesar Gueikian below, followed by the prototype images of the aforementioned Mustaine guitars. Shop for similar Gibson guitars at Reverb.

Gibson 30th Anniversary ‘Rust in Peace’ Edition:

Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP Metallic Silver:

Kramer Dave Mustaine Flying V Vanguard Natural:

Gibson Acoustic Dave Mustaine CF-100 Blood Burst: