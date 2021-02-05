Menu
Megan Thee Stallion Links with Bobby Sessions for New Song “I’m a King”: Stream

"Savage (Remix)" collaborators reunite for a track off the Coming 2 America soundtrack

by
on February 05, 2021, 11:58am
megan thee stallion bobby sessions i'm a king new song single coming 2 america soundtrack
Megan Thee Stallion (image courtesy of the artist) and Bobby Sessions (via BobbySessionsTX.com)

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and apparently that applies to the hip-hop collaborations, too. Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Dallas MC Bobby Sessions have joined forces for the new song “I’m a King”. It’s featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming Eddie Murphy film Coming 2 America.

Bobby is not as big of a name as Megan, and that’s in part because he did such a good job ghostwriting for her. He helped put together Thee Stallion’s “Savage”, which became her first No. 1 hit after it was reworked into the Beyoncé-featuring “Savage (Remix)”. You could view “I’m a King” as Megan trying to return the favor. She lends her new superstar clout but cedes the spotlight, allowing Sessions to take the first two verses.

As befits a story about African k on the streets of America, producers BL$$ED & AJRuinedMyRecord have laid down a jaunty Afrobeats track. Sessions busts out a strutting flow, while referencing Coming 2 America‘s fictional African kingdom. He raps, “Big king, the ruler/ Smoke for intruder (Yeah)/ Palace here in Dallas, the crib like Zamunda (Yeah).” As for Megan, by now she’s used to the throne. “I’m a queen, I’m a queen, I’m a queen,” she spits, “Wear a lot of gold, but I get a lot of green.” Check out “I’m a King” below.

Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion shared a music video for “Cry Baby” off her debut album Good News. She recently joined the remix of Arian Grande’s “34+35”Coming 2 America will premiere digitally on Amazon Prime on March 5th.

