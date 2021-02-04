Menu
Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Turn into Dolls in New “Cry Baby” Video: Watch

The latest visual from her new album Good News

by
on February 03, 2021, 10:45pm
Megan Thee Stallion in "Cry Baby" video
Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are ready to play. In a new music video for “Cry Baby”, taken from her debut album Good News, both rappers literally get dolled up to look like action figures and take a toy store hostage. Watch the clip below.

In the video, directed by Colin Tilley, the owner of a shop called TiTi’s Toy Store closes down for the night without realizing that the dolls come to life at night. In one Barbie-style dollhouse is Megan dressed up in bright-pink outfits and a flower-dotted blonde wig. Meanwhile, on a yellow action figure platform is DaBaby, who ditches that stand to go prowl around some Hot Wheels tracks. One thing happens after the next and soon the whole store is wrecked thanks to toys gone wild.

It’s hard to believe Good News is Megan’s first-ever full-length LP considering just how many smash hit singles she had before its release, like “Hot Girl Summer” and her Cardi B collaboration “WAP”. Then again, that album is responsible for a slew of other breakout numbers of its own, including “Body” and “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé — the latter of which quickly became one of the best songs of 2020.

Whether she’s ticking off Snoop Dogg, getting a CupcakKe diss track, or landing a coveted spot on Barack Obama’s favorite songs list, Megan Thee Stallion knows how to capture everybody’s attention. With her latest eye-popping music video and just a few weeks left until music’s biggest night, don’t expect that to change anytime soon for the Grammy-nominated rapper.

