Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Song “Southside Forever Freestyle”: Stream

In celebration of her 26th birthday

by
on February 15, 2021, 2:53pm
Megan Thee Stallion in "Southside Forever Freestyle" video

Her native Texas may be buried in a snowstorm, but Megan Thee Stallion is turning up the heat on her new song “Southside Forever Freestyle”.

Produced by Juicy J and LilJuMadeDaBeat, the track rides a four note, minor-key riff over the top of a furious drum pattern. “Southside Forever” probably gets the freestyle tag because it doesn’t have a hook, but Megan keeps things interesting with constantly-shifting flows and a torrent of horny punchlines. “Anything I ever seen you do is on the ‘net,” she sneers. “Every bar I spit hard so the beat erect.”

The song comes with a music video directed by Mike Ho, which is apparently a real person and not a character in a Megan song. With Juicy J and LilJuMadeDaBeat in the background, Thee Stallion spits and struts in front of the mic. During the performance, the rapper reps her hometown of Houston with a Rockets baseball cap and a matching bikini top that is holding on for dear life.

Check out “Southside Forever Freestyle” below. Its release coincides with Megan’s 26th birthday today. Happy birthday, Meg!

Last year, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her debut album Good News, and so far in 2021 she’s shared the “Cry Baby” video, hopped on Ariana Grande’s “34+35 (Remix)”, and linked up with Bobby Sessions for the Coming 2 America cut “I’m a King”.

