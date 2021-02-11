Metallica Have Five of the Week’s Top 10 Best-Selling Albums, Including the Entire Top 5 in Vinyl

Metallica's James Hetfield, photo by Philip Cosores

The mighty Metallica have scored a rare feat, placing five albums in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. Moreover, the legendary metal act occupies the entire Top 5 of the Vinyl Albums chart.

The achievement comes thanks to a Walmart exclusive limited-edition colored vinyl release of Metallica’s iconic first five LPs — Kill ‘Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, ... And Justice for All, and Metallica (aka “The Black Album”) — as well as their latest effort, 2016’s Hardwired … To Self-Destruct.



The first five albums all made the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, with “The Black Album” at No. 3, Ride the Lightning at No. 4, …And Justice for All at No. 5, Master of Puppets at No. 7, and Kill ‘Em All at No. 8. “The Black Album” led the way with 10,000 traditional albums sold, including all formats.

Of course, the Top Album Sales chart is different than the Billboard 200, which now measures traditional sales along with streaming equivalent units. Embattled country singer Morgan Wallen leads that chart with Dangerous: The Double Album, which moved 149,000 equivalent album units, of which 25,000 were traditional album sales. On the Billboard 200, four of the Metallica albums landed in the Top 100, beginning with “The Black Album” at No. 38. Kill ‘Em All came in just outside at No. 107.

Over on the Vinyl Albums chart, it was pure domination by Metallica. The band’s aforementioned LPs take up the Top 5 slots, with Ride the Lightning at No. 1, followed by “The Black Album”, …And Justice For All, Master of Puppets, and Kill ‘Em All. Hardwired … To Self-Destruct landed at No. 7, edged out by Harry Styles’ Fine Line to break the Metallica streak. The six albums in the Top 10 of the vinyl chart match a feat only achieved by David Bowie in 2016 and The Beatles in 2012.

This past Sunday, Metallica rocked “Enter Sandman” on a Super Bowl edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. However, that did not impact the aforementioned chart positions, as the performance came outside of the sales window for this week’s tally.

The band has been working on a follow-up to Hardwired … To Self-Destruct, but it’s currently unknown whether the new album will see the light of day in 2021.

The exclusive colored-vinyl Metallica releases (see below) appear to be sold out online, but may still be available in select Walmart stores.