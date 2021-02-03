Menu
Metallica to Perform on Super Bowl Edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The special Sunday night airing will follow the big game between the Chiefs and Bucs

by
on February 03, 2021, 10:30am
Metallica
Metallica, photo by Herring & Herring

Metallica will cap off CBS’ Super Bowl programming on Sunday (February 7th) with a performance on a special edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The late-night program is scheduled to air at 11:35 p.m. ET, but is subject to change depending on how long the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs earlier that evening.

The Super Bowl edition of Colbert will also feature Robert Downey Jr. and a special appearance by Tiffany Haddish, with Metallica closing out the festivities. The performance will follow the legendary metal act’s November livestream concert that benefitted the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation. That show featured Metallica performing separate acoustic and electric sets.

During the pandemic, Metallica also filmed a concert for a one-night screening at drive-in theaters across North America, and rocked a mini-set on The Howard Stern Show. In addition, they’ve been working on the follow-up album to 2016’s Hardwired … To Self-Destruct, although drummer Lars Ulrich recently said they’re moving at a rather slow pace.

Despite not being able to tour as a result of the pandemic, Metallica still had a big year in 2020, scoring more than 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The Super Bowl itself will feature The Weeknd as its halftime entertainer, with country star Eric Church and R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan duetting on the National Anthem prior to kickoff.

 

