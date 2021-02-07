Miley Cyrus performs with Billy Idol at Super Bowl pre-concert

Miley Cyrus kicked off Super Bowl Sunday by headlining a pre-game concert attended by 7,500 health care workers and first responders — all of whom are vaccinated. The pop star-turned-rock frontwoman extraordinaire served up an 18-song set that that featured nearly as many covers as it did songs from her own catalog.

Over the course of the performance, Cyrus covered Nine Inch Nails’ “Head Like a Hole”, Blondie’s “Heart of Glass”, Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”, and Bikini Kill’s “Rebel Girl” (!). She also brought out Billy Idol for “White Wedding” and the live debut of their own recent collaboration, “Night Crawling”. Joan Jett, another featured guest on Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts, sat in for three songs: “Bad Reputation”, “I Hate Myself for Loving You”, and their recent collaboration, “Bad Karma”, which also marked a live debut. Cyrus also gave a nod to Stevie Nicks with a performance of “Midnight Sky”, which interpolates “Edge of Seventeen”.



The full concert was broadcast live on TikTok, while selection portions were simulcast on CBS. Find a few clips down below.

Last month, Miley delivered another memorable, albeit much more intimate set for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series. Notably, Cyrus debuted a cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” as part of that performance.

