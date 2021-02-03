Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

Morgan Wallen Caught on Video Using N-Word

The country singer has apologized, saying: "There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever"

by
on February 03, 2021, 12:42am
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen, photo via artist

Country music star Morgan Wallen once again finds himself in hot water after being caught on camera using the n-word.

TMZ has video of Wallen hurling the racial slur, which it obtained from Wallen’s neighbor. Apparently, the country singer and a group of friends returned home from a Nashville bar this past weekend when they began making a ruckus outside. Wallen can be audibly heard saying, “Take care of this pussy ass motherfucker,” before adding, “Take care of this pussy ass n****.”

In a statement to TMZ, Wallen acknowledged the veracity of the video and issued an apology. “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” he said. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Wallen’s latest album, Dangerous: The Double Album, is currently No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart for the third consecutive week.

Earlier this year, Wallen was dropped as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live after he was seen inside of a bar without a mask, a violation of the show’s COVID-19 protocol. He later was re-booked to play SNL and parodied the incident in a sketch.

Masks Designed After Cinematic Classics, Now 30% Off Masks Designed After Cinematic Classics, Now 30% Off
The Inauguration's Best Meme Is Now a Benefit Shirt The Inauguration's Best Meme Is Now a Benefit Shirt
These Are Freaks and Geeks' Best Needle Drops These Are Freaks and Geeks' Best Needle Drops
Here Are The Differences Between CBD, CBG, and CBN Here Are The Differences Between CBD, CBG, and CBN

Previous Story
Ranking John Carpenter: Every Movie from Worst to Best