Neill Blomkamp Says He’s Writing a District 10 Screenplay

District 9 (TriStar Pictures)

Looks like the sweetie man is coming back. Neill Blomkamp has confirmed that he’s currently working on the screenplay for District 10, the long-awaited sequel to his 2009 breakthrough District 9.

In a tweet, the filmmaker revealed that Sharlto Copley, who also starred in the original, and Terri Tatchell, Blomkamp’s wife and frequent collaborator, are co-writing the script with him. “It’s coming,” Blomkamp promised.



District 9 established Blomkamp as an auteur sci-fi filmmaker with a keen sense of world building and special effects. The movie was a hit, grossing over $210 million globally on a budget of just $30 million, winning praise for its found-footage storytelling and allegorical commentary on xenophobia and apartheid.

However, Blomkamp has been unable to recreate the success since then, with his follow-up films Elysium and Chappie failing to reach the same critical or financial heights. He’s recently focused on making short films under his Oats Studios umbrella, while planned sequels to Alien and Robocop fell into a Hollywood quagmire.

Blomkamp recently shot a new horror movie called Demonic during the pandemic, while lockdown delayed production on his Taylor Kitsch-starring thriller Inferno. As things are clearly in the very early stages, there’s no word on when fans might get to visit District 10.

