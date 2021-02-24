What’s Streaming on Netflix in March 2021

Bad Trip (Netflix)

Netflix is taking everyone on a Bad Trip in March 2021.

Yes, Eric Andre’s long delayed feature film is finally hitting the streaming giant. If you recall, our 2020 Comedian of the Year had originally planned on premiering the comedy at last year’s South by Southwest Festival.



Also bringing the laughs this month is Nate Bargatze, who returns with his first special in two years, The Greatest Average American. Fans of his should appreciate seeing him back on stage after a year of podcasting.

Elsewhere, there’s the new Biggie Smalls documentary Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, the animated spinoff film Pacific Rim: The Black, a new gritty footage series called Dealer, and last year’s nostalgic doc The Last Blockbuster.

In terms of archival additions, subscribers can enjoy the first two entries in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, revisit Dances With Wolves to see why the Oscars snubbed Goodfellas in 1991, and rock out with Tenacious D’s Pick of Destiny.

Check out the entire list below, which includes what’s also leaving this month. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Shudder.

What’s Coming

Available March 1st

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

Available March 2nd

Black or White (2014)

Word Party: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available March 3rd

Moxie — NETFLIX FILM

Murder Among the Mormons — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

Available March 4th

Pacific Rim: The Black — NETFLIX ANIME

Available March 5th

City of Ghosts — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dogwashers — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇴

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵

Sentinelle — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷

Available March 8th

Bombay Begums — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇳

Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷

Available March 9th

The Houseboat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇩🇪

StarBeam: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦

Available March 10th

Dealer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇫🇷

Last Chance U: Basketball — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Marriage or Mortgage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 11th

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸

Available March 12th

Love Alarm: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷

The One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧

Paper Lives — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷

Paradise PD: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

YES DAY — NETFLIX FILM

Available March 14th

Audrey (2020)

Available March 15th

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Zero Chill — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧

Available March 16th

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇩🇪

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available March 17th

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇧🇪

Available March 18th

B: The Beginning Succession — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

Cabras da Peste — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Skylines (2020)

Available March 19th

Alien TV: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦

Country Comfort — NETFLIX FAMILY

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sky Rojo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇸

Available March 20th

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

Available March 22nd

Navillera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷

Philomena (2013)

Available March 23rd

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇿🇦

Available March 24th

Seaspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Who Killed Sara? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽

Available March 25th

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — NETFLIX ANIME

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇷🇺

Available March 26th

A Week Away — NETFLIX FILM (Trailer)

Bad Trip — NETFLIX FILM

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It!: Double Trouble — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available March 29th

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

Available March 30th

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧

Available March 31st

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What’s Leaving Netflix

Leaving March 3rd

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

Leaving March 7th

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Leaving March 8th

Apollo 18 (2011)

The Young Offenders (2016)

Leaving March 9th

November Criminals (2017)

The Boss’s Daughter (2015)

Leaving March 10th

Last Ferry (2019)

Summer Night (2019)

Leaving March 13th

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Outsider (2019)

Leaving March 14th

Aftermath (2017)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment (2016)

The Student (2017)

Leaving March 15th

Chicken Little (2005)

Leaving March 16th

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Leaving March 17th

All About Nina (2018)

Come and Find Me (2016)

Leaving March 20th

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

Leaving March 22nd

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

Leaving March 24th

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Leaving March 25th

Blood Father (2016)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

Leaving March 26th

Ghost Rider (2007)

Leaving March 27th

Domino (2019)

Leaving March 30th

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly (2012)

London Spy: Season 1

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3

Leaving March 31st

Arthur (2011)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Hedgehogs (2016)

Inception (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Money Talks (1997)

School Daze (1988)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sinister Circle (2017)

Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Prince & Me (2004)

Weeds: Seasons 1-7

