What’s Streaming on Netflix in March 2021

Netflix is taking everyone on a Bad Trip in March 2021.
Yes, Eric Andre’s long delayed feature film is finally hitting the streaming giant. If you recall, our 2020 Comedian of the Year had originally planned on premiering the comedy at last year’s South by Southwest Festival.
Also bringing the laughs this month is Nate Bargatze, who returns with his first special in two years, The Greatest Average American. Fans of his should appreciate seeing him back on stage after a year of podcasting.
Elsewhere, there’s the new Biggie Smalls documentary Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, the animated spinoff film Pacific Rim: The Black, a new gritty footage series called Dealer, and last year’s nostalgic doc The Last Blockbuster.
In terms of archival additions, subscribers can enjoy the first two entries in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, revisit Dances With Wolves to see why the Oscars snubbed Goodfellas in 1991, and rock out with Tenacious D’s Pick of Destiny.
Check out the entire list below, which includes what’s also leaving this month. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Shudder.
What’s Coming
Available March 1st
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
Available March 2nd
Black or White (2014)
Word Party: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available March 3rd
Moxie — NETFLIX FILM
Murder Among the Mormons — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
Available March 4th
Pacific Rim: The Black — NETFLIX ANIME
Available March 5th
City of Ghosts — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dogwashers — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇴
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵
Sentinelle — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Available March 8th
Bombay Begums — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇮🇳
Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
Available March 9th
The Houseboat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇩🇪
StarBeam: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦
Available March 10th
Dealer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇫🇷
Last Chance U: Basketball — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Marriage or Mortgage — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 11th
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸
Available March 12th
Love Alarm: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷
The One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧
Paper Lives — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷
Paradise PD: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
YES DAY — NETFLIX FILM
Available March 14th
Audrey (2020)
Available March 15th
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zero Chill — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧
Available March 16th
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇩🇪
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available March 17th
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇧🇪
Available March 18th
B: The Beginning Succession — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
Cabras da Peste — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Skylines (2020)
Available March 19th
Alien TV: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇨🇦
Country Comfort — NETFLIX FAMILY
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sky Rojo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇸
Available March 20th
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
Available March 22nd
Navillera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷
Philomena (2013)
Available March 23rd
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇿🇦
Available March 24th
Seaspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Who Killed Sara? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽
Available March 25th
Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — NETFLIX ANIME
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇷🇺
Available March 26th
A Week Away — NETFLIX FILM (Trailer)
Bad Trip — NETFLIX FILM
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇬🇧
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It!: Double Trouble — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 29th
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
Available March 30th
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧
Available March 31st
At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
Haunted: Latin America — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What’s Leaving Netflix
Leaving March 3rd
Rectify: Seasons 1-4
Leaving March 7th
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Leaving March 8th
Apollo 18 (2011)
The Young Offenders (2016)
Leaving March 9th
November Criminals (2017)
The Boss’s Daughter (2015)
Leaving March 10th
Last Ferry (2019)
Summer Night (2019)
Leaving March 13th
Spring Breakers (2012)
The Outsider (2019)
Leaving March 14th
Aftermath (2017)
Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
The Assignment (2016)
The Student (2017)
Leaving March 15th
Chicken Little (2005)
Leaving March 16th
Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Leaving March 17th
All About Nina (2018)
Come and Find Me (2016)
Leaving March 20th
Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)
Leaving March 22nd
Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)
I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)
Leaving March 24th
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
Leaving March 25th
Blood Father (2016)
The Hurricane Heist (2018)
Leaving March 26th
Ghost Rider (2007)
Leaving March 27th
Domino (2019)
Leaving March 30th
Extras: Seasons 1-2
Killing Them Softly (2012)
London Spy: Season 1
The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3
Leaving March 31st
Arthur (2011)
Chappaquiddick (2017)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
God’s Not Dead (2014)
Hedgehogs (2016)
Inception (2010)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
Molly’s Game (2017)
Money Talks (1997)
School Daze (1988)
Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sinister Circle (2017)
Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3
Taxi Driver (1976)
The Bye Bye Man (2017)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
The Prince & Me (2004)
Weeds: Seasons 1-7
