New Superman Movie Being Written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Ta-Nehisi Coates (photo via IMDb) and Superman (The CW)

Warner Bros. and DC Films have confirmed that a new Superman reboot is in the works from writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and J.J. Abrams, who is set to produce via his Bad Robot banner.

Besides the fact that Hannah Minghella (the upcoming Cloverfield sequel and Masters of the Universe reboot) is also on board as a producer, not a thing is known about this new Superman movie. That includes how it will tie into the existing DC Extended Universe or whether Henry Cavill, who played Clark Kent/Kal-El in Zack Snyder’s DCEU trilogy and the upcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League, will return to the role. We know he’s keen to do so, but we’ve also heard DC and Abrams had spoken to Michael B. Jordan about potentially putting on the cape.



In fact, The Hollywood Reporter writer Borys Kit tweeted that sources have said the studio’s “intent” is to introduce a Black Superman. Kit wrote that WB “has been trying to find a way in for months if not a year or two,” noting that Jordan himself had tried to develop such a feature back in 2019. Interestingly enough, Coates screenwriting debut is the upcoming Ryan Coogler feature Wrong Answer, which stars — wait for it — Michael B. Jordan.

Coates is undoubtedly an intriguing pick to pen a Superman story. A journalist who made his name writing for The Atlantic, his work tends to revolve around racial issues. His first novel, 2019’s The Water Dancer, centered on a super-powered slave in the Antebellum South, and his acclaimed Between the World and Me is presented to a letter to his son about the realities of being Black in America. Water Dancer isn’t his only foray into powered characters, however, as he’s also written issues of Black Panther and Captain America for Marvel Comics.

“To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor,” Coates told Shadow and Act, who broke the news. “I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”

Added Abrams, “There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity.”

It would seem that in the wake of the Ray Fisher fallout, DC and WB are making a concerted effort to diversify the talent they hire. Earlier this month, they revealed Colombian actress Sasha Calle will join the DCEU as Supergirl in the upcoming Flash movie (which booted Fisher’s Cyborg from its script), and a film about Latino superhero Blue Beetle is in the works from director Angel Manuel and screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Could a Black Superman indeed be next?

Interestingly, news of Coates’ Superman comes just three days after Superman & Lois, the latest series in TV’s Arrowverse, premiered on The CW.

Michael B. Jordan tried to develop a Black Superman project when he first arrived to the studio with his deal in 2019 but that did not go very far at the time, according to sources. It is possible that the studio could return to him to star down the line. https://t.co/0Z38vfs5eH — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) February 26, 2021