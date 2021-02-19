What’s Streaming on Hulu in March 2021

Hunter Hunter (Hulu)

Busy times for Hulu in March.

On the features front, Frank Grillo will try to escape a time loop in Boss Level, Eva Green will train for space in Proxima, Soleil Moon Frye captures her Hollywood youth in kid 90, and Devon Sawa learns the consequences of living off the grid in Hunter Hunter.



Meanwhile, National Geographic will explore the life and legacy of Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3, the second season of FX’s Breeders begins, and Justin Roiland’s Solar Opposites returns for seconds.

The back catalogue additions aren’t too shabby, either. Martin Scorsese’s Shine a Light is refreshing for these pandemic times, Wes Anderson’s Rushmore is always worth a 45th rewatch, and who doesn’t love a good horror like The Social Network.

Check out the full list below, which also includes what’s leaving.

What’s Coming to Hulu in March 2021

Available March 1st

The 13th Warrior (1999)

50/50 (2011)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)

Attack the Block (2011)

Beloved (1998)

Blow (2001)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)

Cocktail (1988)

Demolition Man (1993)

The Descent (2006)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Great Debaters (2007)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Judge Dredd (1995)

The Last Face (2017)

Malcolm X (1992)

McLintock! (Producer’s Cut) (1963)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

The Ninth Gate (1999)

Pandorum (2009)

Patriot Games (1992)

Predators (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Priceless (2016)

Rushmore (1999)

Scrooged (1988)

Shine a Light (2008)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

The Social Network (2010)

The Spirit (2008)

Stargate (1994)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

Tokyo Rising (2020)

The Tourist (2010)

Traitor (2008)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Available March 2nd

Debris: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)

Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)

Available March 3rd

New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Available March 5th

Boss Level: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ammonite (2020)

Beirut (2018)

Iron Mask (2019)

Available March 6th

Storks (2016)

Triggered (2020)

Available March 7th

Proxima (2019)

Available March 8th

Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

Available March 9th

Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)

Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)

Available March 11th

Game of Talents: Series Premiere (FOX)

Available March 12th

kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 4 Premiere (FXX)

Farewell Amor (2020)

Available March 14th

Buddy Games (2019)

Available March 15th

1 Night In San Diego (2020)

Constructing Albert (2017)

Here Awhile (2019)

Intersect (2020)

Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)

Naughty Books (2020)

Pink Wall (2019)

The Pretenders (2018)

The Relationtrip (2017)

Sister Aimee (2019)

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)

Tracks (2019)

Available March 16th

Staged: Complete Season 2 (BBC Studios)

Available March 17th

Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

Available March 18th

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Identity (2003)

Available March 19th

Hunter Hunter (2020)

Available March 20th

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)

Available March 22nd

Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3 (National Geographic)

Available March 23rd

Breeders: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

100% Wolf (2020)

Available March 25th

Collective (2019)

Available March 26th

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)

Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

Available March 30th

Vikings: Complete Season 6B (History)

Available March 31st

Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere (ABC)

What’s Leaving

Leaving March 16th

Pigeon Kings (2020)

Leaving March 30th

The Cooler (2003)

Leaving March 31st

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

American Gigolo (1980)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Attack the Block (2011)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Bully (2001)

Chaplin (1992)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Coneheads (1993)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Demolition Man (1993)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Firewalker (1986)

Foxfire (1996)

Frozen (2010)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Guess Who (2005)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! (1991)

I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)

Igor (2008)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Mars Attacks! (1996)

More Than a Game (2008)

New In Town (2009)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Push (2009)

Rushmore (1999)

Silverado (1985)

Sliver (1993)

Species (1995)

Stargate (1994)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Superbad (2007)

The Arrival (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Duff (2015)

The Mexican (2001)

The Rules Of Attraction (2002)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Tourist (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

War (2007)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

West Side Story (1961)

Zappa (2020)