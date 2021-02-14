Nicki Minaj Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday.

Maraj, 64, was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 p.m. local time when he was hit by a car that kept going, according to ABC 7 New York. Maraj was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead on Saturday.



TMZ reports that police officers do not have a description of the driver and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

A publicist for Minaj confirmed Robert’s passing to TMZ, but did not offer any additional comment.