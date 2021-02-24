Spider-Man: No Way Home (Marvel)

Spider-Man 3 stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon trolled Marvel fans yesterday by “revealing” a trio of possible titles for the upcoming movie. Now, Marvel has finally set the record straight by unveiling the film’s official name: Spider-Man: No Way Home.

On Tuesday, the actors each posted first-look images from the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home follow-up along with what they claimed was the film’s title. Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) shared Spider-Man: Phone Home, Zendaya (MJ) posted Spider-Man: Home Slice, and Batalon (Ned Leeds) teased Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker.



It turns out while the preview images were indeed real, those movie titles were misdirects. In a new video posted by Marvel, Holland walks out of director Jon Watts’ office to inform his castmates they’d been given fake names. As they walk away telling Holland it’s his fault because he spoils everything (he really does), they pass a whiteboard with a bunch of brainstorming notes, and at the center in a circle of webs sits Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As if fans weren’t already going full Charlie trying to figure out what all those misdirect titles could be hinting at, the official title is sure to trip everyone’s spider senses. Homecoming was about Spider-Man properly entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the character’s return from the events of Captain America: Civil War. Far From Home saw Spidey travel, well, far from home, to Europe, while also feeling emotionally split over his dual personas. No Way Home, therefore, implies Spider-Man is going to be stuck somewhere he can’t come back from — somewhere like, say, the multiverse.

We’ve long known this would likely be Spider-Man’s final solo adventure in the MCU thanks to the messy contract arrangements with Sony. Rumors have also heavily swirled that Spider-Man 3 is going to involve the Spider-Verse, the disparate iterations of Spider-Man in cinema over the years. Despite Holland’s repeated insistence that neither Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be reprising their versions of the hero, we do know that Jamie Foxx is back as Electro (whether or not it’s the same character he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is “a mystery”) and there’s word Alfred Molina will return as his Spider-Man 2 Doctor Octopus. We’ve also heard that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is likely to appear in No Way Home.

All that is to say it seems pretty obvious Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to deal with the multiverse. Given that title, is this how the character makes his complicated, interdimensional exit from the MCU? According to Marvel’s latest deal with Sony, they get the character for two more non-Spider-Man-centric films, but any number of timeline playing or universe hoping could solve continuity issues.

We’ll find out whatever it is when Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives December 17th. For now, check out the title reveal below, followed by the trio of first-look images and red herring names.