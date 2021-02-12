Original Real World: New York Cast Reuniting for New Series

Original cast of Real World: New York

ViacomCBS will mark the launch of its revamped streaming platform by reuniting the original cast of The Real World: New York for a brand new episodic series.

Real World Homecoming: New York will premiere on March 4th — the same day ViacomCBS will officially rebrand CBS All Access as Paramount+.



The first season of The Real World premiered on MTV in 1992, marking one of the earliest forms of reality television. To date, the franchise has run 33 total seasons.

All seven cast members from The Real World: New York — Recky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies, and Kevin Powell — are returning for Homecoming. According to Page Six, they recently wrapped filming at their original loft at 565 Broadway in SoHo.

“Becky, Andre, Heather B, Julie, Norman, Eric and Kevin will revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate,” said MTV in an article announcing the reunion. “Viewers will also find out how the series transformed the castmates’ lives since the cameras stopped rolling.”

Upon its launch on March 4th, Paramount+ will also serve as the streaming home to other well-known reality franchises including Survivor, The Amazing Race, Jersey Shore, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Love Island, and Big Brother. On the scripted side, the platform holds the streaming rights to Star Trek, SpongeBob SquarePants, Beavis and Butt-Head, and possibly a reboot of Frasier.

Find out what happens when the OG cast once again stops being polite and starts getting real. The #RealWorld Homecoming: New York debuts March 4th on #ParamountPlus. @RealWorldMTV pic.twitter.com/34iqA7V5RL — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 12, 2021