Ozzy Osbourne Gets COVID Vaccine After Asserting That Contracting the Virus Would Likely Kill Him

Sharon and Ozzy bed interview, via Loose Women

Ozzy Osbourne has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The legendary metal singer got the shot this week after previously stating that if he didn’t, contracting the virus would likely kill him.

The Black Sabbath frontman revealed the good news during an appearance on UK talk show Loose Women. Taking a page out of the John Lennon and Yoko Ono handbook, Ozzy laid in bed next to his wife, Sharon, and the family dogs. When asked if he’d received the vaccine, Ozzy replied in the affirmative: “Of course!”



Sharon chimed in, “He says, ‘Of course’ — he only had it yesterday.”

“It felt like I was being stabbed,” Ozzy said of the shot. “My arm was hurting yesterday, but I’m glad I got it, you know?”

Ozzy said he feels “relieved” after getting the first dose, and for good reason. At 72 years old and suffering from various health ailments, including Parkinson’s disease and emphysema, Ozzy had expressed how dire it was for him to get the vaccine, previously saying that he’d die if he didn’t.

“I look at it like this: if I don’t get the shot and I get the virus, there’s a good chance I ain’t going to be here,” Ozzy told SiriusXM.

That statement seconded his initial comments concerning his health and COVID, when Ozzy told GQ Magazine, “If I get this virus, I’m f–ked.” Shortly after that, Sharon tested positive for COVID and was briefly hospitalized.

Despite only getting the vaccine this week, Ozzy hasn’t let fear of the virus deter him creatively. He has continued work on the follow-up to 2020’s Ordinary Man with producer Andrew Watt, with all studio technicians and session musicians undergoing daily testing protocols to keep things safe. Among his backing musicians for the forthcoming album are Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins.

Watch the clip of Ozzy and Sharon’s appearance on Loose Women below.