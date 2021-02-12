Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne in animated form, via YouTube

Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone star in the animated video for the duo’s 2020 collaboration “It’s a Raid”. The track was released roughly a year ago as a single from Osbourne’s latest solo album, Ordinary Man, produced by Malone collaborator Andrew Watt.

As the story goes, the inspiration for “It’s a Raid” harkens back to the druggy days of Black Sabbath’s Vol. 4 album. During the recording sessions, the band was enjoying some extra curricular activities at a Bel Air, California residence when they accidentally tripped the home’s security alarm found themselves surrounded by police.



Osbourne recalled there being “piles of marijuana and cocaine.” He began shouting, “IT’S A F–KIN’ RAIIIIID,” in his own words, “before hiding the drugs and ingesting the cocaine while hiding in one of the home’s bathrooms.”

The story serves as the premise for Osbourne and Malone’s animated antics, beginning at the very Bel Air house in question. With the cops in pursuit, the duo lead a wild goose chase through the streets of Los Angeles, encountering a few tourist attractions along the way.

Prior to the release of “It’s a Raid”, Ozzy had appeared on Post Malone’s song “Take What You Want”, which appeared on the hip-hop star’s 2019 album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

“A couple of years ago I didn’t even know who Post Malone was,” Osbourne said in a press statement. “Since then we’ve worked together on two studio tracks and have performed together twice. Understandably COVID-19 made it difficult to get together to shoot a music video for ‘It’s a Raid’ so we opted for this wildly imagined animated video for the final single from the Ordinary Man album.”

Osbourne and Watt have been in the studio working on the follow-up record while following daily COVID testing protocols. “[I] can’t wait to for everyone to hear my new music,” said Osbourne in the press release.

The video for "It's a Raid", directed by Tomas Lenert, can be seen below.