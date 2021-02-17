Paddington 3 is Officially In Development

Paddington (Warner Bros)

Hold onto your blue wool jackets and frumpy red hats while you read this news: Paddington 3 is coming. Representatives from Studiocanal have confirmed that a third entry in the beloved Paddington bear franchise is officially in development.

In an interview last week with BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, the series’ star Hugh Bonneville cryptically revealed that there was “forward momentum” on the third Paddington film and that it was “somewhere on the horizon” (via Variety). That sort of vague answer could’ve meant anything, but now Variety is reporting that the project is in active development.



“We can confirm Studiocanal is working very hard on film 3 with the utmost craft and care — as with film 1 and 2,” representatives said in a statement.

That’s all we know, but that little tidbit is exciting news for the franchise’s cult fanbase who fell in love with the refreshingly wholesome little bear in 2014’s Paddington and its 2017 sequel, Paddington 2.

In early 2020, Studiocanal said that they’ll be once again teaming up with Heyday Films for this entry. However, Paddington writer-director Paul King previously revealed that he’ll be stepping away from the director’s chair in future sequels, but that he will still be involved in the third film in some fashion. Currently, King is directing the Willy Wonka origin story that’s set for release in 2023.

It’s anyone’s guess who will be cast in the third Paddington film, but the series has always featured high-profile figures like Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. For an unassuming blend of CGI and live action that follows the misadventures of an adorable bear, the first two Paddington films were massive successes. The first one grossed over $282 million and the second raked in $228 million.

Keep an eye out for more information about Paddington 3 as it arrives.