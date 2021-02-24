Dave and Virginia Hanlon Grohl (ViacomCBS)

When CBS All Access rebrands itself as Paramount+ next month, it will come with a slew of new content for music fans. At the ViacomCBS’s TCA presentation on Wednesday, it was announced the platform will be a home to reboots of classic MTV and VH1 franchises as well as a new docu-series from Dave Grohl and his mom, Virginia Hanlon Grohl.

The Grohls’ series is based on Mama Grohl’s 2017 book From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars, taking the name From Cradle to Stage. The book featured interviews with rock stars’ moms about raising their little hell-raisers, and the six-part docu-series will further explore those relationships. Each episode will center on a single famous artist and their mother, with Dave and Virginia along for the ride.



Paramount+ will also bring with it new episodes of VH1’s Behind the Music, Yo! MTV Raps, and Unplugged. While those latter two series have had miniature revivals in one form of the other over the years (see: last night’s BTS episode), there hasn’t been a new episode of Behind the Music produced since 2012. The modern iteration promises “several new episodes” as well as remastered classics from the vault “updated for today’s audiences with artist interviews, a creative refresh and reimagined visual style.”

Yo! MTV Raps, meanwhile, will mark the return of the iconic hip-hop series some 33 years after its original debut. The revival will feature new hosts, live performances and cyphers, and lifestyle content, all serving to provide an in depth look at modern hip-hop culture.

As for Unplugged, MTV revived the series with at-home content during the pandemic, with recent episodes featuring the likes of Miley Cyrus and BTS. The Paramount+ incarnation will see musicians deliver intimate concerts “several times a year,” according to a press release.

Although Paramount+ is set to go live on March 4th, launch dates for the newly announced programs haven’t been revealed. Still, the streaming service will attract fans of classic MTV with other content, like a new show featuring the original cast of The Real World: New York returning to the loft at 565 Broadway in SoHo.

Pricing for Paramount+ will start at $4.99 per month for an ad-supported subscription, and $9.99 per month for a premium ad-free experience.