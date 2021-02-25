Menu
Paramount+ Reviving Rugrats and The Fairly OddParents

Rugrats' original voice cast will return, while The Fairy OddParents will be reimagined in live-action form

by
on February 24, 2021, 7:37pm
As part of its kids and family programming, Paramount+ is rebooting two iconic children’s TV series: Rugrats and The Fairly OddParents.

The original Rugrats voice cast is set to return for an all new CG-animated series set to air in 2021. That includes E.G. Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil).

Rugrats originally ran on Nickelodeon for nine seasons between 1991 and 2004. The show also spawned several theatrical films, TV movies, and a spin-off series called Rugrats All Grown Up!. A new live-action/CGI hybrid film had initially been announced by Paramount Pictures, but those plans will ultimately abandoned in favor of an episodic series on Paramount +.

Perhaps more intriguing is the return of The Fairly OddParents, which will be returning in live-action form. During ViacomCBS’ TCA presentation on Wednesday, ViacomCBS Kids & Family president Brian Robbins said the revival would be “in the vein of” 2019’s live-action feature film Dora and the Lost City of Gold. (Speaking of Dora, it too is being rebooted as a live-action episodic series.)

The Fairly OddParents originally ran on Nickelodeon for 10 seasons between 2001 and 2017.

