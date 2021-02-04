Phoebe Bridgers Recalls “Horrible” Experience in Marilyn Manson’s House

Phoebe Bridgers / Marilyn Manson

Rumors have swirled around Marilyn Manson for years, but ever since Evan Rachel Wood named him as her abuser, the dam of silence has burst. At least four other women have come forward with stories of sexual assault, psychological abuse, and coercion, and now Phoebe Bridgers is offering them support by sharing her own bad experience. On Thursday February 4th, she tweeted about visiting Manson’s home and being shown what Manson called the “rape room.”

“I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends,” she wrote. “I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the “r*pe room”, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan.” She added, “I stand with everyone who came forward.”



But she reserved no compassion for for his enablers. “The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is fucking pathetic.”

On Monday, Manson’s record label Loma Vista Recordings made the decision to drop him, and by Tuesday he’d been removed from two TV series. Some of his ex-partners have also spoken up, with Jenna Jameson recalling Manson’s fantasies about “burning me alive,” and Rose McGowan expressing solidarity with Evan Rachel Wood, while his ex-wife Dita Von Teese said the allegations “do not match my personal experience.” He’s been denounced by former colleagues, too, including Trent Reznor and Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland. As for Manson, he called the accounts of abuse “horrible distortions of reality.” Yesterday, a friend of Manson’s asked police to perform a wellness check after being unable to get in touch with the embattled singer.

