Phoebe Bridgers Calls David Crosby a “Little Bitch” After He Criticizes Her Guitar Smashing Stunt

David Crosby and Phoebe Bridgers (photo courtesy of NBC)

Over the weekend, Phoebe Bridgers smashed her guitar at the end of her Saturday Night Live performance and sent Twitter into a frenzy. The stunt spurred a viral tweet from a scold who thought it “seemed extra”, and soon enough there were thousands of people litigating and defending Bridgers for an antic that rockstars have been carrying out for decades. Naturally, mouthy Twitter denizen and legendary rocker David Crosby had to get in on the action.

The folk-rock icon is notorious for firing off hot-takes, including one recently when he called Eddie Van Halen “meh” less than a week after he died. On Sunday afternoon, Crosby was answering fan questions on Twitter when someone asked him what he thought of Bridgers’ smashing her guitar. “Pathetic”, he tweeted curtly.



On Monday, Bridgers herself saw the tweet and decided to K.O. the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer by replying with just the words, “little bitch.” Bridgers, who’s currently staring down four Grammy nominations for her widely-acclaimed 2020 album Punisher, has racked up 15k “likes” on her reply compared to Crosby’s 1.3k “likes” on the tweet itself, but the Crosby, Stills, and Nash co-founder didn’t drop the subject there. Instead, he’s been doubling down on his finger-wagging take for almost 48 hours.

Shortly after Bridgers owned him, Crosby clarified his reasoning by saying, “Guitars are for playing ..making music …..not stupidly bashing them on a fake monitor for childish stage drama,” the 79-year-old wrote on Twitter. “I really do NOT give a flying F if others have done it before,” he continued. “It’s still STUPID.”

In Defense of Phoebe Bridgers Smashing Her Guitar on Saturday Night Live

As people continued to buzz about the drama, he proceeded to tweet follow-ups into the wee hours of the morning. He posted a video of The Who destroying their instruments after a set, which they were famous for doing, and called it “stupid dramatics”. He posted a picture of some acoustic guitars and lectured, “They are not toys …or props …we who’ve played them for our whole lives try to treat the with respect.”

Then, shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning, he rambled about Bridgers’ set and once again denounced the guitar-breaking. “I am told that wasn’t a very good night for her and she’s really quite good …I could not see it or hear it then …the skeleton costumes were kind of distracting as well ….the guitar thing was old , wrong , copy cat, looks angry , destructive , wasteful , pointless.”

As of Tuesday at noon, The Byrds founder hasn’t shut up about it and has now begun attributing the stunt to Bridgers’ lack of writing talent. “It’s what you do if you can’t write,” he tweeted in response to someone asking, “What is the point?” of smashing a guitar. In another, he said it’s a “poor substitute for talent”, and in another he said, “I prefer people who can actually write songs.”

So far, Bridgers hasn’t responded to any of these flailing follow-ups. She probably has better things to do, like writing songs that earn her nearly half as many Grammy nominations at 26 years old as Crosby has earned in a lifetime.

Update: Bridgers has now responded to Crosby saying, “I prefer people who can actually write songs”, with a hearty, “whiny bitch.” Stay tuned to see if Crosby has chutzpah to directly respond to either of her comments.

