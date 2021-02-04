Police Rush to Marilyn Manson’s House for Welfare Check: Report

Marilyn Manson (photo by Raymond Ahner) / Police Officers (via TMZ)

Several police officers were reportedly summoned to Marilyn Manson’s home in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night (February 3rd), after an acquaintance expressed concern about the singer’s well-being. The welfare check came after allegations of abuse were levied against the rocker by actress Evan Rachel Wood and other women.

According to TMZ, Manson’s house was “swarming with cops” after a friend was unable to get in touch with the musician for several hours and was worried that something troubling may have happened. Apparently, a number of officers made several attempts to get Manson to answer the door, but to no avail. A helicopter was also circling Manson’s house at one point.



Eventually, authorities were able to reach a representative of the singer, who assured the officers that Manson wasn’t in danger, and that he just didn’t feel like coming out from his home.

The police visit came a couple days after Evan Rachel Wood named Manson as her abuser, stating, “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

In the hours and days since, Manson has been dropped by his record label, eliminated from two television series in which he had acting roles, and lambasted by former associates. Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland, who was once a member of Manson’s touring band, called him a “bad f**king guy,” while former mentor Trent Reznor declared, “I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago.”

Video of the police visit to Manson’s home can be seen below, via TMZ.