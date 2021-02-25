Menu
Music
Music News, Fresh Releases, Album Reviews, and More
Curated by Consequence of Sound

Post Malone Covers Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be with You” for Pokémon: Stream

Ahead of his Pokémon Day 25th anniversary celebration virtual concert

by
on February 25, 2021, 10:10am
post malone hootie and the blowfish pokemon 25 only wanna be with you
Post Malone (photo via AliveCoverage) and Hootie & the Blowfish

There’s no sensible way to put this so here we go: Post Malone has shared a cover of Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be with You” as part of Pokémon Day’s 25th anniversary celebration. It’s 2021 and what does cross-promotional synergy even mean anymore?

On Saturday, February 27th, Pokémon will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic video game franchise with a virtual concert event. Post Malone is set to headline the show, during which he’ll perform his new version of “Only Wanna Be with You”, dubbed the “Pokémon 25 Version”. See, despite coming out in 1995, Hootie’s massive hit was last on the charts in 1996, the year the first Pokémon was released. So you can see how Post Malone plus Pokémon plus Hootie & the Blowfish equals perfect sense, right?

Posty’s remake features some 8-bit-referencing synths to really give it those Kanto region vibes. He also switches up one lyric for his personal taste: Instead of the Dolphins making him cry, it’s his home state Cowboys who bring tears to his eyes.

Listen to Post Malone’s “Only Wanna Be with You (Pokémon 25 Version)” below, followed by Hootie & the Blowfish’s original.

Editors' Picks

The P25 virtual concert takes place this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Find out more at the event’s official website, and watch along via YouTube or Twitch.

post malone hootie and the blowfish only wanna be with you pokemon 25th anniversary day concert

Mystery Mask Multi-Packs Now 50% Off Mystery Mask Multi-Packs Now 50% Off
Introducing the Newest CBD Flower Strains Introducing the Newest CBD Flower Strains
The Legacy of 2Pac's All Eyez on Me 25 Years Later The Legacy of 2Pac's All Eyez on Me 25 Years Later
Once a Meme, Now a Benefit T-Shirt for Music Crews Once a Meme, Now a Benefit T-Shirt for Music Crews

Previous Story
UK Rockers Harker Premiere “The Beast Must Die”: Stream
Next Story
Julien Baker Covers Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place”: Stream