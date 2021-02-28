Post Malone Headlines Pokémon 25th Anniversary Concert: Watch

Post Malone headlines Pokémon 25th anniversary concert

As part of the festivities celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, Post Malone headlined a virtual concert on Saturday night. The event saw a digital avatar version of the rapper perform a pre-recorded four-song set for an audience of Pokémon characters.

Throughout the course of the 15-minute concert, Posty was transported to different Pokémon environments, from Glimwood Tangle to Charizard’s lair. All the while, beloved Pokémon figures like Gyarados, Umbreon, and Lugia could be seen vibing out.



Posty’s setlist included “Psycho”, “Circles”, and “Congratulations”, in addition to his newly unveiled cover of Hootie and the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be With You”.

Replay Post Malone’s Pokémon concert in its entirety below.

At the end of the concert, The Pokémon Company International in collaboration with Universal Music Group announced the release of a Pokémon 25th anniversary album featuring contributions from Post Malone, Katy Perry, J Balvin, and several more artists still to be revealed. Perry and Balvin, in particular, will release new music inspired by the world of Pokémon. A release date is set for later this year.