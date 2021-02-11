Bram Stoker’s Dracula Is the Unholy Marriage of Gothic Horror and Camp

Psychoanalysis - Dracula

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“I have crossed oceans of time to find you.”

With Valentine’s Day looming, Jenn, Mike, and Lara cross oceans of pods to join special guest Gena Radcliffe from the Kill By Kill podcast and The Spool for a comfort horror episode on Francis Ford Coppola’s blockbuster reimagining of Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Put on your muscle armor and meet us in the daylight as we talk Victorian horniness and gothic writhing in Coppola’s star-studded adaptation of the classic vampire tale. Gena loves the unique costume design, Lara analyzes the film’s central relationship, Mike puzzles over the acting choices of Sir Anthony Hopkins, and Jenn loses her mind over spooky snow horror.

