Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Candyman Is a Manifestation of Generational Trauma

Psychoanalysis wrestles with Bernard Rose’s complicated slasher classic

by
on February 18, 2021, 8:44am
Psychoanalysis - Candyman
Psychoanalysis - Candyman

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“I am the writing on the wall, the whisper in the classroom. Without these things, I am nothing. So now, I must shed innocent blood. Come with me.”

Today, Jenn, Lara, and Mike say their names five times in the mirror to conclude their series on generational trauma with Bernard Rose’s complicated classic, CandymanThere’s a lot lurking beneath the surface of this ’90s slasher and the conversation covers broad topics such as systemic racism, confronting privilege, and white saviors.

Together, they’ll discuss the relationship between power and monstrosity and how to hold space for the pain of racial oppression. The crew loves both Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen, but examines the problematic elements of their characters. Less complicated is the certainty that Trevor is the worst, and you should never paint your walls Pepto Bismol pink.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming. After all, everyone’s entitled to one good scare.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Further reading

The True Villain of Candyman Isn’t the Urban Legend Himself—It’s Helen
RACE & HISTORICAL MEMORY IN CANDYMAN
The Writing on the Wall — Candyman and the Specter of Racial Trauma
The Optics of Gentrification in Candyman
Before Get Out, There Was Candyman
How Candyman reflected the fears of urban society
How a story about the horrors of housing projects became part of a horror movie
They Came in Through the Bathroom Mirror 
Black Slasher Candyman draws fire over racist depictions
Mixed Reviews with Allison & Aubrey
Black Men Can’t Jump

K-Pop Stans Deserve Applause - And This Shirt K-Pop Stans Deserve Applause - And This Shirt
Balance Your State of Mind with Pre-Rolled CBD Balance Your State of Mind with Pre-Rolled CBD
How Joss Whedon's Abusive Behavior Impacted Angel How Joss Whedon's Abusive Behavior Impacted Angel
Walk Through Life in a Really Nice Mask Walk Through Life in a Really Nice Mask

Previous Story
The King of Limbs Remains a Crucial Piece of the Radiohead Puzzle
Next Story
Manchester Orchestra Announce New Album The Million Masks of God, Share “Bed Head”: Stream