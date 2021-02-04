Menu
Get Out Reveals the Reality of Generational Trauma

Psychoanalysis goes deep into Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning horror masterpiece

by
on February 04, 2021, 12:00pm
Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“All I know is sometimes, if there’s too many white folks, I get nervous, you know.”

Today, Jenn, Lara, and Mike are joined by special guest Valerie Díaz Leroy as they begin a new monthly theme by examining generational trauma in Jordan Peele’s Get Out. Together, they’ll share research on this emerging field of study and the way Peele’s film encapsulates the experiences of many African Americans.

It’s a heavy but important topic, and the discussion ranges from micro-aggressions and code-switching to performative woke-ness and systemic racism. They’ll also gush over Jordan Peele’s incredible Oscar-winning script, how the film subverts genre tropes, and, naturally, the treasure that is Bradley Whitford.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming. After all, everyone’s entitled to one good scare.

Further reading

The legacy of trauma
What Is Generational Trauma? Here’s How Experts Explain It
How Trauma Is Carried Across Generations
The Get Out (2017) Syllabus
Georgina and the Insanity of the Good Black Girl
The Most Overlooked & Underrated Characters in Get Out Are Black Women
The Most Terrifying Villain in Get Out Is White Womanhood
What Becky Gotta Do To Get Murked? White Womanhood In Jordan Peele’s Get Out
Why Get Out, a Movie About Anti-Black Racism, Had an Asian Character
Get Out Proves That ‘Nice Racism’ and White Liberalism Are Never to Be Trusted

