Get Out Reveals the Reality of Generational Trauma

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“All I know is sometimes, if there’s too many white folks, I get nervous, you know.”

Today, Jenn, Lara, and Mike are joined by special guest Valerie Díaz Leroy as they begin a new monthly theme by examining generational trauma in Jordan Peele’s Get Out. Together, they’ll share research on this emerging field of study and the way Peele’s film encapsulates the experiences of many African Americans.

It’s a heavy but important topic, and the discussion ranges from micro-aggressions and code-switching to performative woke-ness and systemic racism. They’ll also gush over Jordan Peele’s incredible Oscar-winning script, how the film subverts genre tropes, and, naturally, the treasure that is Bradley Whitford.

