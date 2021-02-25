Menu
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Terminator 2: Judgment Day Is Action Horror Perfection

Psychoanalysis takes comfort in the greatest action movie of all time

by
on February 25, 2021, 9:04am
Terminator 2: Judgment Day Is Action Horror Perfection
Psychoanalysis - Terminator 2

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Psychoanalysis is a weekly series on the Consequence Podcast Network that takes an in-depth look at a mental health topic through the lens of horror.

“The future’s not set. There’s no fate but what we make for ourselves.”

Today, Jenn Adams and Mike Snoonian are joined by Lindsay Traves of The Pod and the Pendulum for a comfort horror episode on James Cameron’s action horror masterpiece, Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

They’ll need your boots, your clothes, and your motorcycle for this conversation about iconic moments, special effects, and storytelling through action. They’ll also discuss machines as father figures, depictions of motherhood in the ’80s and ’90s, and the concept of destiny in relation to time itself. Because, if a podcast can learn the value of human life, maybe we can, too.

Stream the episode above and subscribe to the series now. Also be sure to follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates surrounding future programming. After all, everyone’s entitled to one good scare.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Further reading

The Brilliance of the Terminator 2: Judgment Day Opening Sequence

Terminator 2: Judgment Day Is Still a Deeply Upsetting Blockbuster

The Timeless Feminism of Sarah Connor in Terminator 2

The Rise and Evolution of the Female Action Hero

Mystery Mask Multi-Packs Now 50% Off Mystery Mask Multi-Packs Now 50% Off
Introducing the Newest CBD Flower Strains Introducing the Newest CBD Flower Strains
The Legacy of 2Pac's All Eyez on Me 25 Years Later The Legacy of 2Pac's All Eyez on Me 25 Years Later
Once a Meme, Now a Benefit T-Shirt for Music Crews Once a Meme, Now a Benefit T-Shirt for Music Crews

Previous Story
Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Trailer Brings Zombies to Sin City: Watch
Next Story
Pixar Shares First Trailer for Luca: Watch