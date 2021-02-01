Menu
Pussy Riot Unleash New Song “Rage” in Support of Political Prisoners: Stream

The Russian punk rockers call for the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Pussy Riot bandmate Masha Alekhina from their respective confinements

on February 01, 2021, 10:35am
Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova, photo by Santiago Imkorpo Pagnotta

New year, same Russia. Pussy Riot are back to protest government suppression and corruption with their new song “Rage”.

The track directs the anti-Putinist punks’ anger at the detention of a number of political prisoners. Specifically, a press release calls for the immediate release of recently poisoned and imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, as well as Pussy Riot bandmate Masha Alekhina, who is under house arrest for pro-protest social media posts and participating in recent Moscow protests.

In an unironic twist of fate, the video shoot for “Rage” was shut down by authorities. Taking place in a St. Petersburg studio last February, the shoot featured over 200 LGBTQ+ activists — and was quickly raided by police for “gay propaganda.” The cops shut off the building’s power, and Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova, who directed and edited the video, was detained alongside 12 other participants for five hours. Unsurprisingly, Pussy Riot used what little footage they captured anyway as a rebuttal to censorship.

Check out the “Rage” video below.

If you want to support Pussy Riot’s call for the release of political prisoners, they’re encouraging fans to share one of these 10-second campaign clips along with the hashtags #FreeNavalny, #FreePussyRiot, #FreePoliticalPrisoners, or #БЕСИТ; a link to the “Rage” video; and a message about standing with Pussy Riot for a free Russia.

Last year, Pussy Riot released two new songs. The first, titled “1312”, saw them teaming up with a handful of other musicians to rail against police brutality. The other, dubbed “Riot”, was inspired by Black Lives Matter and served as an endorsement of the Nobel peace prize-nominated organization.

“Rage” Single Art:

pussy riot rage single artwork music video watch new song

