New Reno 911! and Beavis and Butt-Head Movies Coming to Paramount+

Reno 911 / Beavis and Butt-Head

During a TCA event on Wednesday, ViacomCBS unveiled some of the exclusive titles coming to its new streaming platform Paramount+ in the near future. On the comedy front, the streamer is reviving both Reno 911! and Beavis and Butt-Head for new movies.

Following a six season run on Comedy Central between 2003 and 2009, Reno 911! was revived by Quibi for a seventh season in 2020. Paramount+’s upcoming revival is billed as a “super-sized event” titled Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon.



As for Beavis and Butt-Head, the upcoming untitled movie will serve as a precursor to a series revival set to air on Comedy Central. This will be the second Beavis and Butt-Head movie, following 1996’s Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

Paramount+, a rebranding of ViacomCBS’ CBS All Access platform, is set to launch on March 4th. The streamer is also reviving Frasier, Real World, and is bringing back classic MTV and VH1 titles such as Behind the Music, Yo! MTV Raps, and Unplugged.

Pricing will start at $4.99 per month for an ad-supported subscription, and $9.99 per month for a premium ad-free experience.