Rest Easy, courtesy of Earshot Media

Vancouver-based punk band Rest Easy are set to drop their debut EP, Sick Day, on Friday (February 12th). In anticipation, they’re premiering the video for their track “Bad Idea” exclusively via Heavy Consequence.

The song is a buzzing pop-punk ripper, but it’s the unrestrained passion of the performance that sets Rest Easy apart, as we previously heard on the more hardcore-leaning lead single “Get Busy Dyin’”. While the name Rest Easy might be new, the band boasts members of established punk acts Shook Ones and Daggermouth.



Rest Easy shot a thoroughly entertaining video with director Kyle Pigeau that takes the concept of “Bad Idea” quite literally. Combining elements of sketch comedy with a DIY Jackass aesthetic, the members act out some seriously unadvisable scenarios, like playing N64 in the bathtub and making Evil Knievel jumps over your bandmates on your moped scooter, just to name a couple.

“We wanted it to be something that was fun and also very ‘us,’” drummer Jimmy Walsh said of the video. “Not being able to do much because of current health restrictions, we feel like we got creative and did something that was super fun to make, as well as watch.”

The Sick Day EP was recorded by Tim Creviston (Misery Signals) and mixed/mastered by Paul Miner at Buzzbomb Studios in Orange, California. Pre-order the EP on vinyl via Mutant League Records or digitally via Amazon. Watch the video for “Bad Idea” below.