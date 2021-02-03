Rhye Performs “Black Rain” on Kimmel: Watch

Rhye on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last month, Rhye dropped off its latest album, Home. In support of its release, Mike Milosh’s long-running R&B project performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday evening.

Milosh unfurled the disco-inspired single “Black Rain” — and even brought along a whole disco ball and throwback roller skating rink. Topping it off with the muted haze of neon lights and <<chef’s kiss>> Rhye has officially set a mood.



“It has this 80s version of disco, like the way Quincy Jones was interpreting disco,” Milosh previously said of “Black Rain”. Watch the performance down below and boogie down with Rhye.

Home, the follow-up to 2018’s BLOOD, is out now through Loma Vista Recordings.

It’s been a while, and we are looking forward to our return to @JimmyKimmelLive next Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/QIOkWqAt3e — RHYE (@rhye) January 27, 2021