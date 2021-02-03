Menu
Rhye Performs “Black Rain” on Kimmel: Watch

Mike Milosh soundtracks a roller rink for his unique late-night performance

by
on February 03, 2021, 10:05am
rhye-black-rain-kimmel-video
Rhye on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last month, Rhye dropped off its latest album, Home. In support of its release, Mike Milosh’s long-running R&B project performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday evening.

Milosh unfurled the disco-inspired single “Black Rain” — and even brought along a whole disco ball and throwback roller skating rink. Topping it off with the muted haze of neon lights and <<chef’s kiss>> Rhye has officially set a mood.

“It has this 80s version of disco, like the way Quincy Jones was interpreting disco,” Milosh previously said of “Black Rain”. Watch the performance down below and boogie down with Rhye.

Home, the follow-up to 2018’s BLOOD, is out now through Loma Vista Recordings.

