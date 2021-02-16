Rick Ross Performs Atop a Throne During NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

Rick Ross' NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert (YouTube)

Rick Ross is the latest artist to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, which is currently celebrating Black History Month. True to his Boss nickname, he performed a lavish 20-minute set while perched atop a gold-plated throne. According to NPR, the concert marks the Miami rapper’s only second time performing with a live band.

During the set, which took place in a gallery space owned by Miami artist Rich B Caliente, the Maybach Music Group label head ran through some of his biggest hits, including “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” and “Aston Martin Music”, as well as fan favorites like “I’m Not a Star” and “Tears of Joy”.



Ross’ most recent album was 2019’s Port of Miami 2, the sequel to his breakout 2006 debut. In 2020, he made guest appearances on projects by Freddie Gibbs, Teyana Taylor, Busta Rhymes, and 2 Chainz. He also faced off against the latter rapper during a Verzuz battle in August of last year.

In late November, Ross announced his upcoming album, Richer Than I’ve Ever Been, which is expected to drop sometime this spring. Ahead of its release, the rapper has dropped loosies like “Entanglements” with August Alsina and “Pinned to the Cross” featuring Finn Matthews.

Watch the performance below.